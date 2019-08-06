Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

7/23/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2019 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We reiterate our Buy rating and $185 price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) following the investor meetings we hosted with management in Boston on Tuesday, June 25.””

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.49. 272,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $2,062,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock valued at $191,482,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

