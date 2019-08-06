Creative Planning Buys Shares of 3,242,536 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,242,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.12% of Energy Transfer LP Unit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 278,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 359,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,414,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

