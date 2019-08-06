Creative Planning Has $181.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,218,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up about 0.6% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 6.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $181,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,481. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18.

