Creative Planning Purchases 11,825 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after purchasing an additional 766,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.32. 1,831,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,472. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

