Creative Planning Sells 1,314 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,713. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $143.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

