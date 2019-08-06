Creative Planning Sells 51,792 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,792 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $69,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. 25,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,863. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

