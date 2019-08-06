Creative Planning Sells 67,985 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,481,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $603,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

