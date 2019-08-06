Creative Planning Sells 700,064 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 5.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,388,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

