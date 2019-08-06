Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $209.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.57. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $207.41 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

