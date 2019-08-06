Creditbit Hits Market Capitalization of $73,268.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Creditbit has a market cap of $73,268.00 and $338.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.57 or 0.00901124 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004244 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Creditbit is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org.

Creditbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

