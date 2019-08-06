Critical Contrast: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. FEC Resources (NYSE:FECOF)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 19.20% 18.96% FEC Resources N/A -12.51% -12.22%

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. FEC Resources does not pay a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and FEC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and FEC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million 5.75 $15.59 million $1.28 6.00 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats FEC Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

