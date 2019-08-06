Critical Survey: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) versus Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -159.50% -92.29% Neuralstem -2,248.47% -118.28% -78.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Neuralstem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.12%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Neuralstem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 39.25 -$43.02 million N/A N/A Neuralstem $260,000.00 8.82 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Neuralstem on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

