Cryptojacks (CJ) Price Tops $0.0001

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Cryptojacks coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Cryptojacks has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Cryptojacks has a market cap of $47,681.00 and $5.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptojacks alerts:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Coin Profile

Cryptojacks (CRYPTO:CJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official website is cryptojacks.com. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptojacks

Cryptojacks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptojacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptojacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptojacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptojacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.