CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. 329,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,743. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.