Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 303.70% and a negative return on equity of 269.27%. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $65,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,255. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61,344 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 472,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

