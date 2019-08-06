DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Nlight stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 268,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.00. Nlight has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nlight will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,370 shares of company stock valued at $388,287. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 759,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 146,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

