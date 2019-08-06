Data Transaction Token Market Capitalization Hits $12.90 Million (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Data Transaction Token has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $169,237.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Data Transaction Token token can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitinka, IDAX and Hotbit. In the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00238828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.01334340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00101135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,296,138 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Data Transaction Token’s official website is www.scroll.network.

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitinka, Ethfinex, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

