Datum (DAT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $162,111.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, COSS and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00241336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.01269947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00098271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.