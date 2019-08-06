DAV Coin (DAV) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,373.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $430,676.00 and approximately $10,373.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $51.55 and $13.77. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00805608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011250 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003052 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 608,762,682 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

