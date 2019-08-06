David Court Acquires 900 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director David Court bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$33,646.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$366,561.89.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down C$1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 12 month low of C$40.56 and a 12 month high of C$59.66.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

