Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dawson Geophysical an industry rank of 209 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dawson Geophysical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of DWSN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 26,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,754. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,349,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.