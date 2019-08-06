DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6,945.24

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6,945.24 and traded as high as $6,424.00. DCC shares last traded at $6,320.00, with a volume of 185,544 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 9,500 ($124.13) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,204.75 ($107.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,931.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 93.37 ($1.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $44.98. This represents a yield of 1.39%. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other DCC news, insider Donal Murphy purchased 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,025 ($91.79) per share, with a total value of £186,232.75 ($243,346.07).

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

