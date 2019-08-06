Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 252,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,954. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

