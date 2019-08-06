Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $155.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.39 million.

NYSE:DKL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $801.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 128.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,208.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.