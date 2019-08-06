Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

DKL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 18,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,208.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 69,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

