Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $48,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 148.1% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,311. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. 269,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,073. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.