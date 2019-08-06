Dermira (DERM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 391.86% and a negative net margin of 510.47%. On average, analysts expect Dermira to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DERM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 9,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $423.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DERM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

