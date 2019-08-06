Desjardins Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. Barclays reiterated an average rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.90.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.79. 1,010,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. BCE has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.