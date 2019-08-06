Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) a $27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:CHSP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. 14,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,377. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.