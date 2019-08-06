Devery Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. Devery has a market capitalization of $176,129.00 and $35.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Devery has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00240008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.01336276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Devery is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

