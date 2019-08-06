Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.05.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,063.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.06. 2,375,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,913. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.