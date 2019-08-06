DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 91,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,362. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

