Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0405 on Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $30.75 million and $1.64 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00241332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01270867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00098232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,676,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

