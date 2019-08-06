Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $35,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $892,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 372,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.