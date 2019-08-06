DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

DSCSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.27. 284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.19.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

