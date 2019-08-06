Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 138,276 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 31.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 764,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 181,687 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 703,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 59,601 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the first quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000.

EMO stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

