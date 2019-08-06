Dragon Coins 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,799.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $15,799.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00241332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01270867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00098232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

