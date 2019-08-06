Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and $211,896.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00235407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.01300471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00098425 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Tidex, CoinExchange, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

