DRP Utility Hits One Day Volume of $22,681.00 (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. DRP Utility has a market cap of $594,388.00 and approximately $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRP Utility token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.22 or 0.04971545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001131 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About DRP Utility

DRPU is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC. The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it.

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

