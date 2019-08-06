DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.25% of DSP Group worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 141,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DSP Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on shares of DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of DSPG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $277,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.