Duketon Mining (ASX:DKM) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Duketon Mining Ltd (ASX:DKM) traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), 75,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 110,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Duketon Mining Company Profile (ASX:DKM)

Duketon Mining Limited engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, gold, platinum group elements, and other base metals. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Duketon project with approximately 1,800 square kilometers of tenure located within the prospective Duketon Greenstone Belt, north of Laverton in the Eastern Goldfields mineral province.

