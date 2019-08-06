Dunnedin Ventures (CVE:DVI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Dunnedin Ventures Inc (CVE:DVI) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 173,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08.

About Dunnedin Ventures (CVE:DVI)

Dunnedin Ventures Inc engages in the exploration and development of base metals and diamonds in the Americas. It also explores for gold and copper resources. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna diamond project covering an area of 166,463 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Trapper project with 3,756 hectare area located near Atlin in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

