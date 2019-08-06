e-Chat Price Up 20.5% This Week (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, e-Chat has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. e-Chat has a total market cap of $26,099.00 and approximately $40,258.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $571.39 or 0.04885175 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001084 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

ECHT is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,329,684 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

