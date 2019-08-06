E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

EONGY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

