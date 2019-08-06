E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,234. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.