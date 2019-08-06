E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of E. W. Scripps stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 240,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10. E. W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $94,332.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,288,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

