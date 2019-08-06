East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,177,000 after purchasing an additional 96,398 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 824,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 185,259 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

