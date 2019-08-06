Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 644,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $148,768.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,659.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $172,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,875 shares of company stock worth $1,033,190 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 619,807 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 708,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 448,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,292,000 after buying an additional 413,255 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,819,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 312,908 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

