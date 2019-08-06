Echostar (SATS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Echostar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Echostar stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Echostar has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $2,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,011.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

