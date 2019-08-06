Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 27,508 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $11,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

COP stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

